Arrangements made for Datta Jayanti in Chikkamagaluru

The district administration has made elaborate arrangements to prevent untoward incidents during the three-day Datta Jayanti programme, which will begin on Tuesday. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal will organise the programme.

Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautam has imposed prohibitory orders in the district on all three days. As many as 35 check-posts will be opened at sensitive areas of the district. Sale of liquor will be banned in the district from midnight on Monday.

The Deputy Commissioner, in a press conference held on Saturday, said shops on prominent roads such as K.M. Road, I.G. Road, R.G Road, Basavanahalli Road would remain closed on December 12, the final day of the celebrations. Similarly, shops in Aldur town and on the road connecting Handi, Bhootanakadu and Vastare will be closed.

Vehicle parking will be restricted on December 11 and 12. Datta Jayanti participants can visit the shrine atop Bababudangiri between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. during the event. The district administration has made arrangements to provide drinking water, prasada, emergency medical aid and toilets atop the hill.