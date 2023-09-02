Around eight BJP MPs will withdraw voluntarily ahead of Lok Sabha elections: Yatnal

September 02, 2023 07:30 pm | Updated 07:30 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Former Union Minister and Vijayapura city MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal said there was a possibility of around eight MPs of the BJP, including Sadananda Gowda and G.M. Siddeshwar, withdrawing from the Lok Sabha elections voluntarily, to pave way for new faces.

This gave further fillip to the rumour about sitting MPs being denied party ticket in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Speaking to presspersons in Vijayapura on Friday, he said that as per information available with him, seven to eight MPs would withdraw from contest. “They will announce that they are withdrawing from the contest voluntarily,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the statement by Vijayapura MP that he would get party ticket, he said that every elected representative would have to issue such statements. “During Assembly election, it was said that I will not get party ticket but I used to say that I will get party ticket and I got it,” he said.

Mr. Yatnal said he would welcome Prime Minister Modi’s thinking on ‘one nation, one election’ as it would save money. Holding elections at different times would lead to lot of expenditure and also affect development activities, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.