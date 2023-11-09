ADVERTISEMENT

Around 9.6 lakh children of construction workers to receive subsidy through welfare funds

November 09, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Ministers Santosh Lad and K.H. Muniyappa, and Chairman of the Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti at an event to provide educational assistance to children in Bengaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Around 9.6 lakh children of building and other construction workers are set to receive subsidies released through welfare funds in the State.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who inaugurated a programme organised by the Labour Department to provide educational assistance for 2022-2023 to the children of building and other construction workers here on Thursday, said children should make use of the scheme for education. “Inequality can be eradicated through education,” he said.

Second largest

“Those receiving subsidies are all children of unorganised workers. Over 83% of workers are unorganised even today. Apart from the farming community, the second largest community in the country is the labour class. In fact, the working class generates wealth in the country and the rest enjoy the benefits,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Minister said: “These people with vested interests are opponents of social justice. They are against the Shudra community coming up economically and educationally. Therefore, we should oppose those who divide society in the name of caste and religion. We have implemented the guarantee schemes that benefit all castes and religions with the concept of universal basic income.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US