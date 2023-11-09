HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Around 9.6 lakh children of construction workers to receive subsidy through welfare funds

November 09, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Ministers Santosh Lad and K.H. Muniyappa, and Chairman of the Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti at an event to provide educational assistance to children in Bengaluru on Thursday.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Ministers Santosh Lad and K.H. Muniyappa, and Chairman of the Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti at an event to provide educational assistance to children in Bengaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Around 9.6 lakh children of building and other construction workers are set to receive subsidies released through welfare funds in the State.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who inaugurated a programme organised by the Labour Department to provide educational assistance for 2022-2023 to the children of building and other construction workers here on Thursday, said children should make use of the scheme for education. “Inequality can be eradicated through education,” he said.

Second largest

“Those receiving subsidies are all children of unorganised workers. Over 83% of workers are unorganised even today. Apart from the farming community, the second largest community in the country is the labour class. In fact, the working class generates wealth in the country and the rest enjoy the benefits,” he said.

The Chief Minister said: “These people with vested interests are opponents of social justice. They are against the Shudra community coming up economically and educationally. Therefore, we should oppose those who divide society in the name of caste and religion. We have implemented the guarantee schemes that benefit all castes and religions with the concept of universal basic income.”

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.