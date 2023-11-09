Around 9.6 lakh children of construction workers to receive subsidy through welfare funds

November 09, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

Around 9.6 lakh children of building and other construction workers are set to receive subsidies released through welfare funds in the State.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who inaugurated a programme organised by the Labour Department to provide educational assistance for 2022-2023 to the children of building and other construction workers here on Thursday, said children should make use of the scheme for education. “Inequality can be eradicated through education,” he said.

Second largest

“Those receiving subsidies are all children of unorganised workers. Over 83% of workers are unorganised even today. Apart from the farming community, the second largest community in the country is the labour class. In fact, the working class generates wealth in the country and the rest enjoy the benefits,” he said.

The Chief Minister said: “These people with vested interests are opponents of social justice. They are against the Shudra community coming up economically and educationally. Therefore, we should oppose those who divide society in the name of caste and religion. We have implemented the guarantee schemes that benefit all castes and religions with the concept of universal basic income.”