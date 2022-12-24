ADVERTISEMENT

Around 7,000 diploma students benefit from ‘make-up examination’

December 24, 2022 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

This gives a second opportunity to students who have failed in more than four subjects in the previous year

Jayanth R.

The Department of Technical Education has introduced a “make-up exam” for diploma students in all polytechnic colleges in the State to ensure that every student gets a second chance to be promoted to the next class. The make-up exam is similar to supplementary exam which was earlier not an option for diploma students.

This exam was conducted for the first time this year and as many as 7,000 students were promoted to the next class. As many as 27,000 had enrolled for the exam.

The department has introduced ‘Diploma C-20 Syllabus’ for polytechnic students and they study around 11 subjects a year. According to this syllabus regulations, for a candidate to be eligible for promotion from the even semester to the odd semester (to the next academic year), she/he should not have failed in more than four subjects of the lower semesters. For example, a candidate seeking eligibility for the third semester should not have failed in more than four subjects of the first and second semesters put together to avoid being detained in the previous semester. Makeup exam helps such students.

The examination is conducted during the even semester and odd semester break (summer vacation), for the failed candidates, immediately after the regular examination results are out.

N. Ravichandran, Director, Technical Education Department, told The Hindu: “Around 25% of students enrolled for the exam are eligible for the odd semesters now.”

