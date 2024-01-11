Around 65,000 candidates enrol for Yuva Nidhi scheme

January 11, 2024 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

As the fifth and final guarantee scheme of the Congress government, Yuva Nidhi, will be launched officially in Shivamogga town on Friday, around 65,000 candidates had registered by Thursday evening for the scheme.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will launch the scheme and the allowance will be credited to the bank accounts of the eligible candidates on Friday after the inaugural session.

Speaking to The Hindu, Sharan Prakash Patil, Minister of Medical Education and Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, said that under the scheme, unemployment allowance for two years will be given to students who passed degree/diploma in 2022-2023. Unemployed graduates will get ₹3,000 per month while diploma holders will receive ₹1,500. Training will be provided by registering them on the skill connect portal. “Unemployment is a very big problem and it is the government’s intention to help and provide employment,” he said.

“At present, around 65,000 degree/diploma candidates have registered online under the scheme. This is a good number in the initial stage of enrolment. A total of 5.29 lakh students completed graduation/diploma in 2022-23. Those who do not get a job after six months of graduation are eligible to be beneficiaries. The online registration process is free and simple,” he added.