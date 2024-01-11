GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Around 65,000 candidates enrol for Yuva Nidhi scheme

The scheme will be launched by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Shivamogga town

January 11, 2024 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

As the fifth and final guarantee scheme of the Congress government, Yuva Nidhi, will be launched officially in Shivamogga town on Friday, around 65,000 candidates had registered by Thursday evening for the scheme.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will launch the scheme and the allowance will be credited to the bank accounts of the eligible candidates on Friday after the inaugural session.

Speaking to The Hindu, Sharan Prakash Patil, Minister of Medical Education and Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, said that under the scheme, unemployment allowance for two years will be given to students who passed degree/diploma in 2022-2023. Unemployed graduates will get ₹3,000 per month while diploma holders will receive ₹1,500. Training will be provided by registering them on the skill connect portal. “Unemployment is a very big problem and it is the government’s intention to help and provide employment,” he said.

“At present, around 65,000 degree/diploma candidates have registered online under the scheme. This is a good number in the initial stage of enrolment. A total of 5.29 lakh students completed graduation/diploma in 2022-23. Those who do not get a job after six months of graduation are eligible to be beneficiaries. The online registration process is free and simple,” he added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.