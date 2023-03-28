ADVERTISEMENT

Around 60 colleges expected to come under the new Hassan University

March 28, 2023 05:09 pm | Updated 05:10 pm IST - Hassan

The new Hassan University was formally inaugurated on March 28

The Hindu Bureau

Prof. C. Sujatha welcomes Dr. T.C. Taranath who took charge as Vice Chancellor of the new Hassan University on March 23, 2023.

Hassan

The new Hassan University was formally inaugurated on March 28. Nearly 60 colleges, including the government’ first grade college, aided and unaided colleges, and BEd colleges that function in Hassan district, will come under the new university.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Higher Education Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan inaugurated nine new universities at a function in Bengaluru. A programme to mark the occasion was held at Hema Gangothri, the campus of the new university, near Hassan.

The new university has been formed by bifurcating the University of Mysore. Way back in 1991, the post-graduation centre named Hema Gangothri was started. Now, it offers post-graduate degrees in eight subjects — Kannada, English, History, Commerce, Electronics, Mathematics, Botany and Economics.

Dr. T.C. Taranath, who took charge as Vice Chancellor of the university on March 23, said that the appointment of the Registrar and Finance Officer could happen any time soon. An academic council and syndicate would come into existence soon. Admissions to the new university would commence in the coming academic year.

At present, the PG centre has 12 permanent teaching faculty while the rest are guest faculty. The existing faculty may return to the University of Mysore, necessitating fresh recruitment. The campus is spread over 70 acres near National Highway 75.

