Around 50 students fall sick after midday meal

Around 50 students from different schools in Doranahalli village in Shahapur taluk fell sick after consuming a midday meal on Friday.

The students from Government Higher Primary School, High School, Ambedkar Primary School and Mahanteshwar High School were immediately shifted to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in the village and provided treatment. Their condition is said to be stable.

According to sources, the students started vomiting after consuming a midday meal supplied by a private agency in the village.

District Health Officer Prabhuling M. told The Hindu over the phone from Doranahalli that four students had been shifted to a taluk hospital in Shahapur and are under treatment. The food served to the students had been collected and was sent for testing.

MLA Channareddy Patil Tunnur visited the hospital and inquired about the health of the affected students and spoke to them.

