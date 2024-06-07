Around 30 monkeys found dead in forest area in Chikkamagaluru

Around 30 monkeys were found dead in the forest area near Chikka Agrahara near Balehonnur in N.R. Pura taluk of Chikkamagaluru on Friday.

The local people noticed the monkeys’ carcass and informed the Forest Department officers. The officers and veterinarians reached the spot and collected the samples for further examination. The officers found the carcasses of 14 male and 16 female monkeys. They suspect it to be a case of poisoning.

Dr. Shivakumar K.N., Assistant Director of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary, and his team conducted the post-mortem of the dead animals and collected the samples for further examination. “We suspect poisoning of the animals. Besides that, there were head injuries too. The Forest Department will send the samples collected to the laboratory for further examination,” Dr. Shivakumar told The Hindu.

G.K. Sudarshan, Assistant Conservator of Forests, and other officers were present. The Forest Department has decided to register a case. The officers have appealed to the public to share information with regard to the accused in the case.

Koppa ACF G.K. Sudarshan told The Hindu that there were 30 monkeys, including four babies. “Unknown people dumped the carcass in the forest area. The local people informed the department. We conducted spot verification. Veterinarians from N.R. Pura and Koppa conducted the post-mortem,” he said.

The officer said there were head injuries on all the monkeys. “It is suspected that they were hit by a blunt object. During the postmortem, veterinarians also suspect banana poisoning, as bananas are found in the stomach and intestines. We are also looking into nearby CCTVs to check the vehicles movement,” he said.

The department would file a wildlife offence report and take up the investigation.

