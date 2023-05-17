Around 2.6 lakh students will write the KCET exam this year

May 17, 2023 10:44 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - Bengaluru

A total of 1.4 lakh girls and 1.21 lakh boys and 8 others, around 2.6 lakh students will write the KCET-2023 exam, which will be held from May 20 to 22 across the State.

The KCET-2023, which is the gateway for the entrance for professional courses like engineering, will be held in 592 centres in the State, of which 121 are in the city. While Physics and Chemistry exams will be held on May 20, Maths and Biology exams will be held on May 21, in two sessions.

Speaking to The Hindu, Ramya S., Executive Director of KEA said, “The exam will be held at 592 centres across the State and we made necessary arrangements. Therefore, the students should come to the examination centres 90 minutes before the exam starts.”

The compulsory Kannada exam will be held on May 22 for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga students in seven cities including Bengaluru, Bidar, Vijayapura, Belagavi, Ballari, Mangaluru and around 2,000 students have enrolled for this exam.

This year, the Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is conducting the CET for B.Sc Nursing courses as well. However, there are around 16,000 interstate students enrolled for this examination and they have been exempted from the compulsory Kannada exam.

Full sleeve shirts restricted

To avoid malpractice in examination centres, the KEA has decided to conduct this exam following the guidelines of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET).

Therefore, full sleeve shirts, wristwatches, calculators, mobile phones and other electronic devices are barred from the examination hall. It also restricts girls from wearing any type of jewellery, including earrings and bangles, high-heeled slippers, jeans, T-Shirts. Girls must wear garments like salwar suits and sandals only. Boys should wear only a half shirt and pants, and not tuck their shirts in. They should only wear sandals. Only transparent water bottles are allowed in the examination halls.