Arogya Soudha inaugurated

Bengaluru

29 December 2020 02:21 IST

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa inaugurated Arogya Soudha, the newly-constructed Administrative Building Complex of the Health and Family Welfare Department at Magadi Road in Bengaluru.

K. Sudhakar, Minister for Health and Medical Education said Arogya Soudha will facilitate better integration within the Health Department by bringing 53 offices under one roof including NHM and SAST.

According to an official release, Dr. Sudhakar said in the last one and half years, the CM has approved four new medical colleges of which three are already functioning. There are 18 government medical colleges in the State and nine districts have no government medical college. The government is planning to construct medical colleges in these nine districts also under PPP or other suitable models. There will also be district hospitals and super speciality hospitals attached to these colleges, he added.

