‘Arogya Sena’ to fight viral outbreaks?

How about an ‘Arogya Sena’ to deal with viral outbreaks?

Such an initiative has taken shape in neighbouring Wayanad and Mananthavady areas in Kerala to act on the outbreaks.

It is an initiative by the health authorities joining hands with the government agencies and more importantly with the local community. The step is learnt to have helped in improving surveillance and management of viral diseases reported in villages with better coordination.

On the same lines, the health authorities in Mysuru are mulling over establishing ‘Arogya Sena’ on the Kerala model in the bordering areas such as H.D. Kote.

A senior district health official said, “If anything works in establishing a good healthcare system, such steps can be replicated for the good of the community. Arogya Sena which aims at faster response to the health concerns is one such measure proposed here. Once it gets the department nod, it will be brought into action with the help of local community, including the panchayat members, and the departments concerned.”