Arogya Karnataka: Vision group to submit report in six months

State to bring about a comprehensive transformation in health sector: Sudhakar

The State’s Vision Group set up to recommend reforms in the Health and Medical Education Departments has been directed to come out with a comprehensive report in the next six months.

The group headed by G. Gururaj, in charge director of NIMHANS, comprises 38 doctors from across specialities. The first meeting of the group was held on Friday.

Addressing presspersons after the meeting, Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar said the State has plans to bring about a comprehensive transformation in the health sector. “As per the existing National Health Policy, 2017, we are committed to provide quality healthcare to the people of Karnataka. The roadmap to achieve this has been discussed in the meeting,” he said.

Pointing out that presently healthcare is available at the primary, community and district levels, the Minister said: “We need to integrate the services of facilities at the primary, community and districts levels with medical colleges to provide quality healthcare to the public. We also need to focus on prevention.”

Mr. Sudhakar said preventive measures like regular blood check up for people aged above 35, treating non-communicable diseases at the earlier stages, apart from other reforms had been discussed in the meeting.

Sub-committees, including specialists in each committee, have been formed to prepare a comprehensive report. Both allopathy and Ayush doctors are part of the group. The final report will be submitted to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, he said.