Army wives’ association provides food, masks to underprivileged

The Army Wives’ Welfare Association (AWWA) has begun providing cooked food and home-stitched masks to underprivileged families in many parts of Bengaluru in view of the lockdown forced by the COVID-19 pandemic, a Ministry of Defence release has said. For the last few days, 35 families of an Army unit in Bengaluru have been stitching masks at home. The Army unit collects the masks, sterilises and distributes them among the poor and needy people, along with food packets.

About 600 needy families will benefit from their service throughout the lockdown period, an official said.

“The Army is also interacting with slum dwellers, informing them about the dos and don’ts during the COVID-19 pandemic. It has also been disinfecting their locality,” the release said.

Food was distributed in Chowpada, Sarjapur, Vijayanagar, Airport Toll Plaza Junction and Marathahalli in Bengaluru. For this, the Army tied up with NGOs such as Good Neighbours India, Lions Club & Relive Foundation.