Army to the rescue

The Indian Army successfully rescued six people who were stuck at Halagadka near Durgadahalli in Mudigere taluk on Monday. Among those stranded was a cancer patient and another had spinal cord injury. The rescue personnel carried them on their shoulders for about eight kilometres on the hilly terrain.

The local rescue team had not been able to reach the place where landslides had occurred due to heavy rains. The task of rescuing them was entrusted to the Indian Army. The team, on Sunday, rescued 76 people stranded at Alekhan Horatti near Kottigehara.

K.H. Shivakumar, Assistant Commissioner, told The Hindu: “They were in an estate. They had no way to come out. The army reached there and carried people suffering from health issues on their shoulders. They did a commendable job.”

The patients were taken to Mudigere for check-up.