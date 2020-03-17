Army recruitment rally put off to January 2021, says Udupi DC

G. Jagadeesha, Deputy Commissioner, said on Monday that the army recruitment rally scheduled to be held at the Mahatma Gandhi District Stadium here from April 4 to 14 has been postponed to January 2021 as a precautionary measure on account of COVID-19.

He was chairing a preparatory meeting on the army recruitment rally at the District Offices Complex here.

Mr. Jagadeesha said that the eligible candidates were told to register online from February 16 to March 20. So far, there have been 31,500 registrations from 11 districts of the State. Nearly 35,000 candidates are expected to register still before the deadline.

However, a large gathering during the recruitment rally will likely be dangerous given the outbreak of COVID-19. Hence, the rally has been put off, he said.

He expressed hope that more youngsterswould register their names for the recruitment rally. So far, as many as 85 candidates have registered from Udupi district. The candidates from Udupi will be given training for the rally in December. The rally will be held in Udupi and has not been shifted to any other district, Mr. Jagadeesha reiterated.

Though the rally has been postponed, eligible candidates can register their names till March 20. The registration process will be opened once again in October.

F.P. Dubash, rally recruitment officer, Sadashiva Prabhu, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Roshan Kumar Shetty, Assistant Director of Sports and Youth Empowerment, K. Sheshashayana, Deputy Director of Public Instruction, and others were present at the meeting.