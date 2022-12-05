Army recruitment rally kicks off in Bidar

December 05, 2022 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Indian Army officers watching candidates performing pull-ups during a physical fitness test at the Agniveer recruitment rally in Bidar on Monday. | Photo Credit: T. GOPICHAND

Aspirants taking part in a run during the fitness test at the Agniveer recruitment rally in Bidar on Monday. | Photo Credit: T. GOPICHAND

A total of 2,049 candidates participated on the first day of the Army recruitment rally for Agniveers in Bidar on Monday. The 18-day-long rally is being organised at the Nehru Stadium.

Aspirants from five taluks of Raichur district participated in a physical test. A total of 70,357 aspirants from Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Yadgir, Raichur and Koppal districts have registered.

Physical test for recruitment started at 4 a.m. Security inside the stadium is being managed by the Army, while the local police have been deputed outside the grounds.

