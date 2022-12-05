  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Japan vs Croatia, Round of 16 LIVE updates: Maeda goal puts Japan ahead in first half

Army recruitment rally kicks off in Bidar

December 05, 2022 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Indian Army officers watching candidates performing pull-ups during a physical fitness test at the Agniveer recruitment rally in Bidar on Monday.

Indian Army officers watching candidates performing pull-ups during a physical fitness test at the Agniveer recruitment rally in Bidar on Monday. | Photo Credit: T. GOPICHAND

Aspirants taking part in a run during the fitness test at the Agniveer recruitment rally in Bidar on Monday.

Aspirants taking part in a run during the fitness test at the Agniveer recruitment rally in Bidar on Monday. | Photo Credit: T. GOPICHAND

A total of 2,049 candidates participated on the first day of the Army recruitment rally for Agniveers in Bidar on Monday. The 18-day-long rally is being organised at the Nehru Stadium.

Aspirants from five taluks of Raichur district participated in a physical test. A total of 70,357 aspirants from Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Bidar, Yadgir, Raichur and Koppal districts have registered.

Physical test for recruitment started at 4 a.m. Security inside the stadium is being managed by the Army, while the local police have been deputed outside the grounds.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.