Army personnel help rescue 1,600 people in flood-hit Bagalkot district

The Indian Army, which has been working in the flood-affected areas of Bagalkot district, has rescued over 1,600 people who were stranded in their villages.

The Army helped in the evacuation of people from villages in Jamkhandi, Mudhol, and Badami taluks, which are the worst affected, over the last one week.

Colonel Sachin Jain, who is leading the teams of Army personnel, said 118 people were rescued from villages such as Muttur, Hirepadasalagi, Ghataprabha, Rugi, Mirji, Nandagaon, Dhavaleshwar, and Malali.

Col. Jain, who has worked during natural calamities in various parts of the country, thanked local people for extending cooperation with the district administration and the Army. He said the Army was always ready to serve people during any calamity.

Meanwhile, flood situation remained grim in Jamkhandi and Mudhol taluks on Tuesday as water level has not receded sharply.

With Maharashtra releasing around 4 tmcft of water regularly, many villages in these taluks are still flooded and people have no choice but to take shelter either in rehabilitation centres or in the houses of their relatives elsewhere. Officials said that the water was expected to recede within a week.

Help for the flood affected is coming in from various quarters as individuals and organisations are offering relief materials. Mallikarjun Senior Primary School of Nagathan town offered 2,500 rotis and clothes, among other items, to the affected in Muddebihal taluk.

Socialist Unity Centre of India has also offered food and other relief materials. Besides donating to the district administration, several people are personally providing relief materials to the affected.