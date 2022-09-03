Army officer retires

Special Correspondent Belagavi
September 03, 2022 21:44 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, Commandant, Indian Military Academy in Dehradun was given a ceremonial send off in Dehradun on August 31, on his retirement.

An alumnus of NDA Khadakwasla, the General Officer was commissioned into the Maratha Light Infantry Regiment, one of the oldest Regiment of Indian Army. He served for 40 years in various Command, Staff and Instructional appointments.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

He has served as head of Rashtriya Rifles (RR) Battalion in North Kashmir, and commanded the North Kivu Brigade in Eastern Congo in United Nations Peacekeeping Mission. He was later appointed as the Commander of Prestigious Fire and Fury Corps, said a release.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app