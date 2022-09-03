Army officer retires

Lieutenant General Harinder Singh, Commandant, Indian Military Academy in Dehradun was given a ceremonial send off in Dehradun on August 31, on his retirement.

An alumnus of NDA Khadakwasla, the General Officer was commissioned into the Maratha Light Infantry Regiment, one of the oldest Regiment of Indian Army. He served for 40 years in various Command, Staff and Instructional appointments.

He has served as head of Rashtriya Rifles (RR) Battalion in North Kashmir, and commanded the North Kivu Brigade in Eastern Congo in United Nations Peacekeeping Mission. He was later appointed as the Commander of Prestigious Fire and Fury Corps, said a release.