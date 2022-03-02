Army man arrested for harassing woman on flight

The Kempegowda International Airport police on Monday arrested a 29-year-old army man for allegedly misbehaving with a woman passenger on a flight from Delhi to Bengaluru.

The man was sitting next to the woman on the plane, and touched her inappropriately when the plane took off. Initially, the woman thought it was a mistake but when he grew more persistent, she reported his behaviour to the stewardess. He was asked to move to another seat but he refused, following which the woman was shifted, said the police.

Soon after landing in Bengaluru, the woman filed a complaint against the man with the police. He was arrested for outraging the modesty of a woman and later, released on bail. A notice has been issued directing him to appear before the police for questioning again, said a police officer.