Army joins rescue, reliefoperations in Kalaburagi

Army personnel began assisting the Kalaburagi district administration in carrying out relief and rescue operations in flood-hit areas of the district on Friday.

A battalion of 100 Army personnel in three teams led by Major Naman Narool of 202nd regiment (Flood Management), Secunderabad, reached the district headquarters and held a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Venkatesh Kumar before leaving for Gattarga Bridge-cum-Barrage in Afzalpur to begin rescue operations.

The teams also visited flood-hit areas in Deval Ganagapur situated on the banks of the Bhima in Afzalpur, the Kallur Bridge-cum-Barrage in Jewargi and Kadbur village in Chittapur taluks for rescue operations.

Mr. Venkatesh Kumar told media persons that equipment required for rescue operations, including 75 life jackets, 1,000 metres of rescue line, five high visibility searchlights, five rubber boats and two motor boats have reached the villages along the banks of the Bhima.

The water level in the Bhima rose after 1.50 lakh cusecs of water from Ujjani Dam and 75,000 cusecs of water from Veer Dam in Maharashtra was released.

As many as 31 villages along the banks of the Bhima in the district — 17 villages in Afzalpur taluk, eight in Jewargi taluk, five in Kalaburagi taluk and one village in Chitapur taluk — have been affected by floods.

As a precautionary measure, 21 families on the banks of the Bhima have been shifted to their relatives’ houses and two families to a nearby school. Of the 39 affected villages in Afzalpur taluk, 15 remained on high alert, as all major roads are flooded and lost connectivity.

In Jewargi, eight families in Raddewadagi village and two families in Mahoor village have been shifted to a relief camp. Of the 40 villages along the riverbank, Raddewadagi, Hottinamadu, Naribol, Rajawal, Ankalaga, Mahoor, Itaga and Ballondagi villages remained on high alert.

Meanwhile, Kalaburagi MP Umesh Jadhav also held a meeting with the officials of the various departments and took stock of the flood situation in the district.