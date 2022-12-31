Army Day parade in Belagavi

December 31, 2022 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - Belagavi

The Belagavi-based Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Center has been chosen for the Army Day Parade 2023 this year. This is being done on the instruction from the Prime Minister’s Office, to hold the parade outside of Delhi, in Regional Commands.

As a prelude to Army Day Parade 2023, high visibility events like Outreach to Village, work on Amrut Sarovars, Plantation of more than 1,000 Saplings and AWWA Commemorative Week is being organized under the aegis of MLIRC to demonstrate the patriotic fervor amongst the citizens and showcase Indian Army’s role and commitment in nation building.

The broad theme of these events is based on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav with the aim to carry out an extensive outreach campaign so as to strengthen the bond between the Indian Army and the masses. A large number of school and college students and people from all walks of the society including Veer Matas, Veer Naris and serving and veterans will be participating in this mega event to achieve high levels of inclusivity and visibility.

As part of broader theme of Gram Seva Desh Seva, a village outreach programme was conducted by MLIRC at village Kalkhamb on Friday.

Several activities were conducted at the village including wives and mothers of army martyrs, a free medical camp, an awareness programme on Swachh Bharat and Agnipath Scheme sports and other activities.

Brigadier Joydip Mukherjee, Commandant, MLIRC, addressed the gathering and assured that as part of the larger responsibilities towards the nation, the Indian Army remains committed to the well-being, development and progression of village Kalkhamb and also offered well wishes for upcoming new year to all villagers, according to a release.