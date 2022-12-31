ADVERTISEMENT

Army Day parade in Belagavi

December 31, 2022 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - Belagavi

MLIRC to conduct outreach programme

The Hindu Bureau

The Belagavi-based Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Center has been chosen for the Army Day Parade 2023 this year. This is being done on the instruction from the Prime Minister’s Office, to hold the parade outside of Delhi, in Regional Commands.

As a prelude to Army Day Parade 2023, high visibility events like Outreach to Village, work on Amrut Sarovars, Plantation of more than 1,000 Saplings and AWWA Commemorative Week is being organized under the aegis of MLIRC to demonstrate the patriotic fervor amongst the citizens and showcase Indian Army’s role and commitment in nation building.

The broad theme of these events is based on Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav with the aim to carry out an extensive outreach campaign so as to strengthen the bond between the Indian Army and the masses. A large number of school and college students and people from all walks of the society including Veer Matas, Veer Naris and serving and veterans will be participating in this mega event to achieve high levels of inclusivity and visibility.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

As part of broader theme of Gram Seva Desh Seva, a village outreach programme was conducted by MLIRC at village Kalkhamb on Friday.

Several activities were conducted at the village including wives and mothers of army martyrs, a free medical camp, an awareness programme on Swachh Bharat and Agnipath Scheme sports and other activities.

Brigadier Joydip Mukherjee, Commandant, MLIRC, addressed the gathering and assured that as part of the larger responsibilities towards the nation, the Indian Army remains committed to the well-being, development and progression of village Kalkhamb and also offered well wishes for upcoming new year to all villagers, according to a release.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US