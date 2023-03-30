ADVERTISEMENT

Arms holders told to surrender weapons in Mysuru, Chamarajnagar

March 30, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Arms holders in Mysuru, and Chamarajnagar have been asked to deposit their weapons at the respective police stations with immediate effect until the elections get over.

With the announcement of Karnataka Assembly elections, the Model Code of Conduct has come into effect from March 29 and will be in force till May 13. In view of the poll code, the Deputy Commissioner in Mysuru, K.V. Rajendra, who is the district election officer (DEO), has issued an order for depositing the weapons in the jurisdictional police station under the Fire Arms Act, 1959.

Also, an order has been issued prohibiting people from carrying explosives and weapons in the public and their use for illegal activities.

A similar order has also been issued by the district election officer in Chamarajnagar for surrendering the arms.

