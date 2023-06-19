Armed with HC stay, developer halts BBMP demolition drive halfway

June 19, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

Hours after the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) started a demolition drive at Fern City, an upscale private layout, the developer secured a stay from the High Court halting the works. The civic body has been facing tough challenges from property owners who are moving court to halt the drive.

Before the court granted the stay to the developer, the BBMP demolished a swimming pool, portion of a clubhouse, compound walls, and the sewage treatment plant inside Fern City at Doddanekundi, Hoysalanagar in Mahadevapura.

The civic body officials were accompanied by one earthmover, 10 gangmen, and 40 police personnel to execute the demolition of encroached properties on survey numbers 24/1, 3, 4, and 5. These structures were sitting on 200 metres of rajakaluve, officials alleged, adding that another 200 metres of a storm-water drain was closed to create a site. The BBMP opened the drain here.

Basavaraj Kabade, Chief Engineer (SWD), BBMP, said the work was halted after the developer showed the HC order. The legal team of the BBMP will work towards vacating stays to continue work in order to avert flooding.

At K.R. Puram, the BBMP demolished four commercial complexes and one car service centre. In Bommanahalli, it demolished six complexes. The structures had encroached a space designated for a park at a BDA-approved layout at Thippasandra in Anjanapura ward.

