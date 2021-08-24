Armed robbery | Mysuru Police announce Rs 5 lakh reward for information on suspects

MYSURU

24 August 2021 14:52 IST

Additional DG visits Mysuru to take stock of situation

The Mysuru City Police on Tuesday announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh for information leading to the arrest of the armed robbers, who looted a jewellery shop in Vidyaranyapuram in the City on Monday and fired at a by-stander and killed him while fleeing.

The City police, which has taken up the case seriously, said in a statement here that “a reward of Rs 5 lakh will be given to anyone who gives information towards detecting the case and arresting the accused”. The details will be kept confidential and the information can be shared on mobile number 94808-02200, the statement added.

Different teams comprising a total of 25 officers and 80 staff members have been constituted to pursue the case.

Earlier in the day, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Pratap Reddy arrived in the City to take stock of the law and order situation in Mysuru, a day after four armed robbers looted a jewellery shop in Vidyaranyapuram in the City. They opened fire on a 24-year-old by-stander and killed him while fleeing.

Mr Reddy, who visited the Amruth Gold and Silver Palace, the jewellery shop in Vidyaranyapuram, also held a meeting with senior police officials including Mysuru City Commissioner of Police Chandragupta, Deputy Commissioners of Police Pradeep Gunti and M S Geetha and other senior police officials.

The City police has already released images of the armed miscreants from the CCTV recording in the jewellery shop.

The armed gang entered the jewellery shop around 5 pm on Monday and pulled down the shutter before assaulting, tying up and gagging the owner Dharmendra, who was alone in the shop at the time. After immobilising the owner, the gangsters went around gathering the gold jewellery.

In the meantime, Dharmendra’s relative Sharath Chandra Jain, who was near the shop, was surprised to find the shutters drawn down. He went to the shop and rolled up the shutter, which led to panic among the gangsters, who were picking up the gold jewellery. One of the robbers, who had a pistol with him, fired at Sharath Chandra Jain, but missed the target and instead hit Chandru, a youth from nearby Dadadahalli village.

The robbers rushed out of the shop and disappeared in the streets. It is not clear whether the gang members had a getaway vehicle parked nearby. The police, which has already procured the CCTV footage from the jewellery shop, is also gathering images from the CCTVs installed in nearby areas for scrutiny.

Finger-print experts and sniffer dogs were also pressed into service. A case has been registered in the Vidyaranyapuram police station.

The youth, who received the bullet injury, was rushed to the hospital, but was declared brought dead by K R Hospital. Dharmendra, who was also taken to the hospital for medical treatment, is recovering.

Mr Chandragupta said the value of the gold jewellery looted by the gangsters is yet to be assessed.

Meanwhile, the body of the youth Chandru, a construction worker, was handed over to his parents after a post mortem on Tuesday.

Former Minister and Krishnaraja Assembly segment MLA S A Ramdas, who also visited the shop on Tuesday, said the Chief Minister has agreed to provide a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the Chandru, who was killed in the firing. The incident had spread shock waves among the people, said Mr Ramdas and appealed to the police to take all necessary steps to bring the guilty to book.