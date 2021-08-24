Armed robbery in jewellry shop in Mysuru, 1 killed

MYSURU

24 August 2021 14:52 IST

Additional DG in Mysuru to take stock of situation

Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Pratap Reddy arrived in Mysuru on August 24 to take stock of the law and order situation a day after four armed dacoits opened fire on a 24-year-old bystander, resulting in his death, while looting a jewellery shop in Vidyaranyapuram.

Mr. Reddy visited Amruth Gold and Silver Palace, the jewellery shop in Vidyaranyapuram, before meeting Mysuru Commissioner of Police Chandragupta, Deputy Commissioners of Police Pradeep Gunti and M.S. Geetha, and other senior police officials.

A special team has been constituted to trace the robbers. Police has already released images of the armed miscreants involved in the robbery and the firing incident from CCTV camera footage with an appeal to the public to inform the police if they have any information about them.

CCTV footage released by police show the robbers involved in the heist at a jewellery shop in Mysuru on August 23, 2021.

Police Commissioner Chandragupta said the armed gang entered the jewellery shop in Vidyaranyapuram around 5 p.m. on August 24 and pulled down the shutter before assaulting, tying up and gagging the owner Dharmendra, who was alone at the time. After immobilising the owner, the gangsters went around gathering gold jewellery.

Dharmendra’s relative, Sharath Chandra Jain, who was near the shop, was surprised to find the shutters drawn down. He went to the shop and rolled up the shutter, which led to panic among the gangsters. One of the robbers, who had a pistol, opened fire at Sharath Chandra Jain. He missed Jain, but instead hit Chandru, a youth from Dadadahalli.

The robbers rushed out of the shop and disappeared in the streets. It is not clear whether the gang had a getaway vehicle parked nearby. The police, which has already procured CCTV camera footage from the jewellery shop, is gathering images from CCTV cameras installed nearby.

Chandru, a construction worker, was rushed to K.R. Hospital, but was declared brought dead. The body was handed over to his parents after a post mortem on August 24.

Dharmendra, who was also taken to the hospital for medical treatment, is recovering.

Fingerprint experts and sniffer dogs were pressed into service. A team has been formed to crack the case, which was registered in Vidyaranyapuram police station.

Mr. Chandragupta said the value of the gold jewellery looted by the gangsters is yet to be assessed.

Former minister and Krishnaraja Assembly segment MLA S.A. Ramdas, who visited the shop on August 24, said the Chief Minister has agreed to provide compensation of ₹5 lakh to the family of Chandru.

Mr. Ramdas appealed to the police to take all necessary steps to bring the guilty to book.