Armed men rob cigarette distributor

May 17, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Two armed men attacked and robbed a 48-year-old cigarette distributor and made away with ₹70,000 and a mobile phone in Kanaka Nagar in broad daylight on Monday.

The victim, Ravi P., was on his way to work when the duo confronted him and demanded money. The duo attacked Ravi with a knife and a chopper when he tried to resist and escaped after taking away ₹70,000 in cash and a mobile phone.

Ravi sustained injuries on his hand, legs and head. Passers-by rushed him to Baptist Hospital where he is being treated. The DJ Halli police have registered a case of robbery and assault and trying to track down the accused.

In Cooke Town

A similar incident was reported when an armed youth tried to rob a mobile phone from a girl after threatening her with a dagger in Pulakeshinagar on Monday.

The victim, Dhanashri B., 26, a resident of Cooke Town, was walking near her house when the accused, armed with an iron rod, got down from an autorickshaw and threatened her and tried to snatch the purse she was carrying. Meanwhile Dhanashri’s domestic help and her husband who were passing by, rushed to her aid following which the accused ran away. The entire incident was caught on CCTV cameras.

