ADVERTISEMENT

Armed man robs bike taxi driver

August 06, 2023 04:32 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST - Bengaluru:

The Hindu Bureau

An armed bike borne man robbed a mobile phone from a bike taxi driver at knife point in Rajendranagar in the early hours of Friday.

The victim, Jagadeeshwara Reddy, 25, was waiting for the passenger to pay online after dropping him at Rajendranagar from Koramangala.

The accused, armed with a knife, confronted them and demanded valuables to be handed over to him. Sensing danger, the passenger escaped without paying him the fare, but the accused caught Reddy and threatened to stab him and snatched his mobile phone worth ₹ 10,000 and sped away.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

With the help of passers-by, Reddy called up the control room for help and a Hoysala patrolling vehicle reached the spot . The police searched for the accused, but in vain.

Based on the complaint , the Adugodi police have registered a case of robbery and efforts are on to track down the accused based on the CCTv footage from in and around the area.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US