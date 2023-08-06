Armed man robs bike taxi driver

August 06, 2023 04:32 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST - Bengaluru:

An armed bike borne man robbed a mobile phone from a bike taxi driver at knife point in Rajendranagar in the early hours of Friday.

The victim, Jagadeeshwara Reddy, 25, was waiting for the passenger to pay online after dropping him at Rajendranagar from Koramangala.

The accused, armed with a knife, confronted them and demanded valuables to be handed over to him. Sensing danger, the passenger escaped without paying him the fare, but the accused caught Reddy and threatened to stab him and snatched his mobile phone worth ₹ 10,000 and sped away.

ADVERTISEMENT

With the help of passers-by, Reddy called up the control room for help and a Hoysala patrolling vehicle reached the spot . The police searched for the accused, but in vain.

Based on the complaint , the Adugodi police have registered a case of robbery and efforts are on to track down the accused based on the CCTv footage from in and around the area.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.