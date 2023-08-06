HamberMenu
Armed man robs bike taxi driver

August 06, 2023 04:32 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST - Bengaluru:

The Hindu Bureau

An armed bike borne man robbed a mobile phone from a bike taxi driver at knife point in Rajendranagar in the early hours of Friday.

The victim, Jagadeeshwara Reddy, 25, was waiting for the passenger to pay online after dropping him at Rajendranagar from Koramangala.

The accused, armed with a knife, confronted them and demanded valuables to be handed over to him. Sensing danger, the passenger escaped without paying him the fare, but the accused caught Reddy and threatened to stab him and snatched his mobile phone worth ₹ 10,000 and sped away.

With the help of passers-by, Reddy called up the control room for help and a Hoysala patrolling vehicle reached the spot . The police searched for the accused, but in vain.

Based on the complaint , the Adugodi police have registered a case of robbery and efforts are on to track down the accused based on the CCTv footage from in and around the area.

