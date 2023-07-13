ADVERTISEMENT

Armed gang robs HR executive on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

July 13, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

While the police are busy focusing on overspeeding vehicles to contain accidents on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, an armed gang of four assaulted a 25-year-old HR executive, and robbed his valuables at knife point at Kannamangala bridge in Ramanagara on Friday.

The victim Dhanush G., a resident of Kengeri, and working in a private company, was returning home after attending the funeral of his relative at Mysuru.

When his car reached Kannamangala bridge around 8.15 p.m., a gang of four men posing as policemen intercepted his car. Questioning him, they started banging the windshield to open it. As Dhanush opened the door and got down to object, the accused beat him up and robbed his gold chain worth ₹ 1.5 lakh at knife point and sped away.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The victim in his complaint said that he was alone and very scared of the incident that he did not even notice the registration number of the bikes.

Based on the complaint, the Ramanagara rural police have registered a case of robbery and are investigating .

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US