Armed gang robs HR executive on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

While the police are busy focusing on overspeeding vehicles to contain accidents on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway, an armed gang of four assaulted a 25-year-old HR executive, and robbed his valuables at knife point at Kannamangala bridge in Ramanagara on Friday.

The victim Dhanush G., a resident of Kengeri, and working in a private company, was returning home after attending the funeral of his relative at Mysuru.

When his car reached Kannamangala bridge around 8.15 p.m., a gang of four men posing as policemen intercepted his car. Questioning him, they started banging the windshield to open it. As Dhanush opened the door and got down to object, the accused beat him up and robbed his gold chain worth ₹ 1.5 lakh at knife point and sped away.

The victim in his complaint said that he was alone and very scared of the incident that he did not even notice the registration number of the bikes.

Based on the complaint, the Ramanagara rural police have registered a case of robbery and are investigating .

