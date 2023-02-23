Armed gang hacks carpenter to death

February 23, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

An armed gang hacked a 46-year-carpenter to death close to his house in Jnanabharati police station limits on Wednesday night.

The deceased, Dinesh Kumar, was living in a rented house in Veerabhadra Layout with his wife and two children. His wife Lakshmi works in a garment factory.

On Wednesday night, Dinesh returned home from work at 8.30 p.m. and handed over the vegetable bag to his daughter stating that he had some urgent work to attend. A few minutes later, a neighbour came rushing to the family to inform them that Dinesh was lying in a pool of blood near a bank on Doddabasti road. The family found Dinesh with two cut injuries on his neck and face and found him unconscious. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where the doctors declared him as brought dead.

The police said the assailants had dumped the weapons 40 feet away from the scene of crime. Based on a complaint filed by Lakshmi, the police have registered a case of murder.