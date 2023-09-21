Armed gang breaks into house in Hubballi, gags family members before decamping with cash and jewellery

September 21, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - HUBBALLI

An armed gang of robbers barged into a house at Basaveshwar Nagar in Hubballi during the early hours of Thursday, gagged the family members and decamped with cash, jewellery and a vehicle worth over a few lakhs of rupees.

According to police sources, the dacoity took place at the residence of businessman Ullas Doddamani.

The dacoits entered the house by cutting open the window grills. They threatened and gagged six members of the family and forced them to give away all the valuables and cash in the house. The dacoits fled the scene of crime in a multi-utility vehicle that belonged to the family.

Initial investigation has revealed that it was an eight-member gang that struck at the house.

The gang members conversed in Hindi and Marathi. And, CCTV cameras installed in the residence reportedly became defunct a few days ago and they were yet to be repaired.

The Gokul Road Police have registered a case and are investigating.