Armed gang attacks DMK functionary in Bengaluru

September 04, 2023 11:28 pm | Updated 11:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

Imran Gowhar 10146

An armed gang attacked a 53-year-old DMK functionary and a rowdy-sheeter from Madurai at a hotel in Kammanahalli where he had come to have tea with a local real estate agent to discuss a house for rent.

The victim, V.K. Gurusamy, who has multiple criminal cases pending against him, is associated with the DMK party. He had come to the city to look for a house on rent.

According to the police, the gang followed him in a car and attacked him before fleeing the spot. Panic gripped the other customers who ran helter-skelter. Gurusamy sustained multiple injuries and fell on the ground. A few people rushed to his help and called an ambulance before alerting the police.

The Banaswadi police have collected CCTV camera footage to identify the attackers. “We have some clues and are working on it,” a senior police officer said.

Bheemashankar S. Guled, DCP, East division, said two special teams have been formed and one team has been sent to Madurai to ascertain the motive behind the attack.

