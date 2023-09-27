ADVERTISEMENT

Armed gang assault electoral officials; rob ballot papers, laptop

September 27, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A gang of five men attacked election officers and escaped after robbing ballot papers and a laptop near Hosapalya on Magadi road on Wednesday morning.

The victims were heading to the elections of the Hullenahalli milk producers’ cooperative society when the gang confronted the car with the officials and demanded their IDs. After confirming that the officials were heading to conduct the elections, the accused allegedly robbed the bag containing ballot papers and other materials meant for elections and escaped.

The officials, identified as Umesh and Usha, sustained injuries when they tried to resist. Passers-by rushed to their help but the accused managed to escape in the car. The entire incident was recorded on the mobile phone of one of the witnesses.

Following the attack, the election was suspended, and the Magadi police have registered a case of robbery and efforts are on to track down the accused. The attack was to disrupt the election process due to political rivalry between two groups, a police officer said .

