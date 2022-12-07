December 07, 2022 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST

The Kodagu district administration and Department of Sainik Welfare and Resettlement observed the Armed Forces Flag Day at General Thimmaiah Memorial Bhavan in Madikeri on Wednesday.

Lieutenant Colonel (Retd) Mahaveer Chakra P.S. Ganapathy, Deputy Commissioner B.C. Satish, Superintendent of Police Capt M.A. Aiyappa, Air Marshal (Retd) Cariappa, Lieutenant Colonel Chacko, Kodagu Zilla Panchayat CEO S. Akash and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Every year, December 7 is observed as Armed Forces Flag Day throughout the country to honour martyrs and men in uniform, who valiantly fought and continue to fight on the country’s borders.