Armed biker robs petrol pump attendant on Bannerghatta Road

December 09, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Mico Layout police have registered a case of robbery against an unknown motorcycle rider, who, posing as customer, robbed two mobiles and cash of ₹4,500 from a petrol pump attendant on Bannerghatta Road on Friday night.

The victim, Swaraj, was on his night shift when the accused approached him asking to refuel his bike. While Swaraj was busy filling the petrol, the accused pulled out a knife and threatened to stab him, and demanded that he hand over all his valuables. He snatched two mobile phones and cash before speeding away. A shocked Swaraj raised an alarm prompting other employees to rush to his aid, but by then the accuse had fled. The entire act was recorded by the CCTV cameras at the petrol bunk.

The Mico Layout police have taken up the case and are trying to track down the accused.

