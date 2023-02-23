Arkavathi Layout re-do exercise involved ₹8,500-cr. irregularities, alleges CM, and says those involved will be sent to jail

February 23, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - BENGALURU

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday referred to the report of Justice Kempanna Commission that has found irregularities in the “re-do” exercise of Arkavathi Layout by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) during the erstwhile Congress government led by Siddaramaiah to launch a counter-attack on the Opposition party that has accused the ruling BJP of rampant corruption. He declared that those responsible for such irregularities would be prosecuted and sent to jail.

Replying to a debate in the Legislative Assembly on the State Budget, the Chief Minister read out highlights of findings of the commission that has observed that 868 acres of land was excluded from acquisition only with a view to favour the landowners.

Alleging that it involved irregularities to the tune of over ₹8,500 crore as each acre of land then cost around ₹10 crore, he remarked, “We want to know to which party and to whose house this money went.”

Dropping hints that the ruling BJP would counter the Congress’ allegation of BJP dispensation indulging in collection of “40% commission” in contract works as alleged by the Karnataka Contractors’ Association president Kempanna with the report of Justice Kempanna Commission, he remarked, “You try to blow up things based on allegations levelled by contractors’ association president Kempanna not backed by any evidence. But we will now go by the report of Justice Kempanna Commission that has examined all the issues of Arkavathi Layout.”

The Chief Minister read out the commission’s observation that it was “constrained to express displeasure over the manner in which the BDA and the government dealt with the matter. It is evident that there is violation of law.... The way in which various recommendatory reports came to be generated and the manner in which they were considered by the men at the helm of affairs show that they have turned the entire scheme into a scam.”

He also launched a counter-attack at Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah for his question as to why he was being targeted for constituting the Anti-Corruption Bureau though six BJP-ruled States had such bodies. “Is it morally correct to take shelter behind such things as Karnataka formed the Lokayukta even though no other State had such an anti-corruption body?”

He cited the observation of the Karnataka High Court, which said, “The ACB was set up abruptly with an intention to take control of pending investigations against the high functionaries of the State government...” Mr. Bommai said the fact that the ACB filed ‘B’ reports with respect to all the 59 cases investigated by it showed its mala fide intentions.