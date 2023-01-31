ADVERTISEMENT

Arkalgud MLA Ramaswamy maintaining distance from JD(S)

January 31, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:22 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Arkalgud MLA A.T. Ramaswamy is said to have decided to quit the JD(S). He is engaged in consultation with his supporters in the constituency on his next move.

Mr. Ramaswamy told presspersons in Arakalgud on Monday that recent developments forced him to distance himself from the party activities.

Recently, a group of workers had gone to Holenarsipur and staged a dharna in front of former Minister H.D. Revanna’s residence, demanding that the party deny ticket to Mr. Ramaswamy this time. They wanted the party to choose someone else.

In a public function, Mr. Ramaswamy said he would not approach anyone seeking a ticket to contest. Throughout his career, he contested elections, whenever parties offered him a ticket.

It is said that a few senior leaders of the BJP have invited him to join the party. However, he has not taken any decision yet. He would decide on the party only after consulting his supporters.

Arsikere MLA K.M. Shivalinge Gowda, also from the JD(S), has already decided to quit the party. He is expected to contest on the Congress ticket. KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar, during his recent visit to Hassan, said that two MLAs of the district had been in touch with the party.

