GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Arjuna death: Probe team reaches Hassan, gathers information

December 21, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

The committee, headed by retired PCCF Ajay Mishra, constituted by the Forest Department to probe the death of Arjuna, the tusker, visited Hassan on Thursday and collected information from the officers.

Arjuna, the tusker, died in a fight with a wild elephant during an elephant capture operation at Yeslur Range of Forest on December 4. The team visited the Dabbalikatte Forest area in Sakaleshpur, where the tusker had been buried. Later, the members met the officers of the Forest Department, who were involved in the operation on the day, and collected information about the incident.

Arjuna, which carried the howdah during Mysuru Dasara celebrations eight times, and other tamed and trained elephants were involved in the operation to capture trouble-causing elephants in Hassan district.

During the operation, the wild elephant, which was targeted for capture, attacked Arjuna. Following the incident, caretakers of the elephant and others alleged that Arjuna died due to the negligence of senior officers at the spot. There were allegations that Arjuna was shot at by mistake, and that led to its death. However, senior officers denied the allegations and maintained that Arjuna died due to injuries he suffered in the fight.

Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre ordered a probe by a committee into the death.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.