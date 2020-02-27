Arjun Janya undergoes cardiac procedure

Music composer Arjun Janya underwent a cardiac procedure in a private hospital in Mysuru.

Though Janya, 39, was initially diagnosed with viral gastroenteritis when he was admitted to the hospital on February 23, further evaluation revealed that he needed cardiac intervention.

Consultant cardiologist of Apollo BGS Hospital Adhitya Udupa, along with the cathlab team, performed “coronary angiogram and coronary angioplasty with medicated stent implantation”, said a statement from the hospital.

The cardiac procedure was carried out at 2 a.m. on February 26 and Mr. Janya’s condition is stable now, said a statement from the hospital. He has been shifted from the critical care unit to the ward and is presently under observation, the statement added.