Arjun Janya undergoes cardiac procedure

Music composer Arjun Janya underwent a cardiac procedure in a private hospital in Mysuru.
Though Janya, 39, was initially diagnosed with viral gastroenteritis when he was admitted to the hospital on February 23, further evaluation revealed that he needed cardiac intervention.
Consultant cardiologist of Apollo BGS Hospital Adhitya Udupa, along with the cathlab team, performed “coronary angiogram and coronary angioplasty with medicated stent implantation”, said a statement from the hospital.
The cardiac procedure was carried out at 2 a.m. on February 26 and Mr. Janya’s condition is stable now, said a statement from the hospital. He has been shifted from the critical care unit to the ward and is presently under observation, the statement added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.