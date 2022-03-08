Arivu loan scheme will be modified: CM

‘It will be expanded to students obtaining admissions in BA, B.Com, BSc. and other degree courses’

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday informed the Legislative Assembly that the Government will modify the “Arivu” scheme, educational loan scheme for students belonging to minority community, after holding discussions with officials concerned.

In a reply to Priyank Kharge of the Congress during the question hour, Mr. Bommai said the latest guidelines restrict the loan scheme to students qualified under the NEET and CET tests and have joined professional courses. However, the scheme would be expanded to students obtaining admissions in BA, B.Com, BSc. and other degree courses after talks with officials concerned, he said.

Following new guidelines issued last year, the number of students benefiting under the scheme had declined from 6,136 in 2020-21 to 1,279 in 2021-22. Unlike in the past, now only NEET and CET test qualified students who have obtained admissions to professional courses have been made eligible for scholarships.

“Arivu” education loan scheme is implemented by the Karnataka Minority Development Corporation (KMDC) and the loan would be given only to students of medical and other professional courses selected by Karnataka Examination Authority.

Police station

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Tuesday informed the Legislative Assembly that many structures, including religious structures such as temple, mosque and church, have come up on land belonging to Mysore Paper Mills Ltd. in Bhadravati and no place has been identified for construction of a police station.

In a reply to B.K. Sangameshwar of the Congress during the question hour, Mr. Jnanedra told the member to talk to the Managing Director of MPM Limited to find place for construction of a police station. The Congress member demanded additional police stations in this constituency.