GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Arihant Hospital performs successful kidney transplant

January 07, 2024 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Doctors with Rajaram Kulam who underwent a successful kidney transplant at Arihant Hospital in Belagavi recently.

Doctors with Rajaram Kulam who underwent a successful kidney transplant at Arihant Hospital in Belagavi recently. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Doctors at the Arihant Hospital in Belagavi successfully performed a kidney transplant operation on a 26-year-old man recently.

Rajaram Kulam was suffering from a chronic kidney disease and was undergoing dialysis for a year.

A resident of Golyali village in Khanapur taluk, Rajaram Kulam approached the hospital after a kidney disorder.

Nephrologist Vijaykumar Patil recommended a kidney transplantation. His mother Gangubai Kulam donated one of her kidneys to him.

The surgery was performed by urologist Amit Mungarwadi and Shivangouda Patil, in collaboration with Vijaykumar Patil, anaesthetists Prashant M.B., Avinash Londe and Ambrish Nerlikar and others.

Rajaram Kulam was discharged on the fourth post-operative day, having recovered well from the procedure.

Hospital chairman Raosaheb Patil, directors Abhinandan Patil and Uttam Patil have congratulated MD and CEO M.D. Dixit and the doctors.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.