Arihant Hospital performs successful kidney transplant

January 07, 2024 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Belagavi

Doctors at the Arihant Hospital in Belagavi successfully performed a kidney transplant operation on a 26-year-old man recently.

Rajaram Kulam was suffering from a chronic kidney disease and was undergoing dialysis for a year.

A resident of Golyali village in Khanapur taluk, Rajaram Kulam approached the hospital after a kidney disorder.

Nephrologist Vijaykumar Patil recommended a kidney transplantation. His mother Gangubai Kulam donated one of her kidneys to him.

The surgery was performed by urologist Amit Mungarwadi and Shivangouda Patil, in collaboration with Vijaykumar Patil, anaesthetists Prashant M.B., Avinash Londe and Ambrish Nerlikar and others.

Rajaram Kulam was discharged on the fourth post-operative day, having recovered well from the procedure.

Hospital chairman Raosaheb Patil, directors Abhinandan Patil and Uttam Patil have congratulated MD and CEO M.D. Dixit and the doctors.