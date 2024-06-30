ADVERTISEMENT

Arihant doctors in Belagavi successfully carry out rare cardiac procedure

Published - June 30, 2024 09:22 pm IST - Belagavi

Team achieves Special Leadless Micra Pacemaker Implantation

The Hindu Bureau

A team of doctors from Arihant Hospital in Belagavi has successfully performed a rare cardiac procedure.

The team, led by Prabhu Halkati, has completed a special Micra pacemaker implantation, considered a state-of-the-art method in cardiac treatment.

The hospital treated a 70-year-old patient who was admitted three times. Initially, he presented with complaints of giddiness and a 20-second episode of unconsciousness during which his eyes rolled upwards.

After a thorough examination, he was diagnosed with complete heart block, leading to the implantation of a DDDR dual chamber St. Judes pacemaker.

During his second admission, the patient developed a wound infection at the pacemaker pocket, which then was effectively managed by the hospital’s dedicated team.

Upon his third admission, the patient required a PPI (Permanent Pacemaker Implantation) explantation and replacement.

Due to the risk of infection after reimplantation, the team opted for the Micra pacemaker known for its minimally invasive nature and advanced technology.

This innovative procedure was successfully performed with the expertise of Chief Intensivist Ambrish Nerlikar and the skilled Cath Lab team.

It is minimally invasive and involves a small incision in the groin, reducing infection risk and accelerating recovery.

It minimizes complications such as displacement or fracture and the battery life can extend up to 12 years, ensuring long-term reliability. It is safe for MRI scans and crucial for diagnosing other conditions.

Hospital Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer M.D. Dixit and the directors have congratulated the team.

