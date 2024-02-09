Arena brings alive Harper Lee’s classic To Kill a Mockingbird 

February 09, 2024 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST - Bengaluru

An adaptation of the novel To Kill a Mockingbird by Harper Lee, produced by Bengaluru-based Arena Theatre Productions, is set to showcase its second set of shows at the Prestige Srihari Khoday Centre for Performing Arts, Kanakapura Road on February 10, at 3 p.m and 7 p.m.

Directed by Tahera, the play is based on a novel of the same name by Harper Lee, an American novelist who has released only two literary works in her lifetime. The story is set in the racially divided town of Maycomb, Alabama, during the 1930s. It follows the Finch family, young Scout Finch and her father, Atticus Finch, a lawyer tasked with defending a black man, Tom Robinson, accused of raping a white woman.

Premiered at the Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Vyalikaval, the play explores themes of racial injustice, moral growth, and empathy as Scout and her brother Jem navigate the complexities of their society. Through Atticus’s unwavering commitment to justice and the children’s encounters with their reclusive neighbour, Boo Radley, the story reveals the harsh realities of prejudice and the power of compassion.

Speaking to The Hindu, Tahera said she has always been fond of courtroom dramas and the play is the output of six months of research and rehearsals, “I knew that it was a big play I was taking up, when I decided to make To Kill a Mocking Bird. But it was something that has stayed with me for a long time and something I wanted to do for three years, because I am a fan of courtroom dramas.”

“This is one of our biggest productions, in terms of sets, props, music and costumes, and all of them have been made from scratch. The set and costumes are inspired by the 1930s and is something not many theatres audience would have witnessed. What is special is despite being a large-scale production, we have actors who are doing theatre for the first time and have done a great job,” Tahera added.

The play stars Kenneth Gonsalves in the role of Atticus Finch, and Nishitha Sudershan as his daughter Scout, with Sonali Dutta, Prithvi Selvaraj, Syed Saad, Gautam P.B. and Sai Jayant among the other characters.