Arecanut categorised wrongly, says Minister

Arecanut has been wrongly included in the list of narcotics and drugs and will be removed from the list soon, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai informed the Legislative Assembly on Friday.

In his reply during Zero Hour to members representing the arecanut-growing region of the State, Mr. Bommai said the mistake that has occurred by including arecanut in the list of narcotics and drugs would be set right soon.

H. Halappa, Araga Jnanendra, and M.P. Kumaraswamy, all ruling BJP members, sought a clarification from the government on the matter as the price of arecanut crashed by ₹2,000 per quintal in the market following media reports.

They demanded government compensation for the losses incurred by growers following the crash in price. Arecanut is grown in 12 districts in the State.