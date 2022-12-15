‘Areca prices may go up after Sankranti’

December 15, 2022 05:34 pm | Updated 05:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Mahesh H.S.Hulkuli, vice-president of Malnad Areca Marketing Cooperative Society in Shivamogga, has said that the price of arecanut will go up after Sankranti in January next year.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a press release issued in Shivamogga on Thursday, Mr. Hulkuli said due to the cold climate in northern States, the sales of arecanut did not pick up. The pan masala companies also slowed down production due to issues related to keeping the stock in the winter season. These factors impacted the dip in prices. “The price of arecanut is going up gradually. The demand from merchants is also increasing”, he said.

Meanwhile, the cooperative societies have been demanding an increase in the minimum import price of areca. The Department of Commerce has recommended this to the Department of Agriculture in this regard. The Union Minister of State for Farmers’ Welfare and Agriculture has also assured the growers of an order to this effect, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Further, he said due to sudden changes in climate, the price of arecanut had come down. However, it would recover soon. “Experts have opined that the price will go up after Sankranti. The growers are advised to sell small quantities of areca considering their financial needs of the time and wait for the recovery of the market”, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US