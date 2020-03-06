Areca growers welcome interest exemption on farm loan

The All-India Areca Growers’ Association, Puttur, Dakshina Kannada, has welcomed the announcement on interest exemption on the long-term farm loans availed by arecanut growers in the State Budget on Thursday.

In his Budget speech, the Chief Minister said: “...To facilitate the development of areca growers, interest exemption is provided to the extent of 5% on a loan to the extent of ₹2 lakh for long-term agricultural loans given to each family of farmers from the available financial resources of the Areca Growers Primary/Market Co-operative Societies and this amount will be borne by the government...”

General secretary of the association Mahesh Puchchappady said it would help arecanut growers. The association also welcomed other measures announced by the government for irrigation and farm sectors, he said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister announced that the Centres of Excellence will be established in the Government Tool Room and Training Centres in seven places in the State, including Mangaluru. They will be established under public private partnership. The other places are Belagavi, Hubballi, Shivamogga, Hassan, Tumakuru, and Harihara. It will cost ₹353 crore.

“... Through this, the employment opportunities will be increased by providing skill development training to the youth of the State in the high level domains of industrial sectors. It is targeted to provide appointments to 12,600 students in the next five years…,” the Chief Minister said.