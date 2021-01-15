Karnataka

‘Areca growers neglected’

The Centre and State governments have not come to the rescue of areca growers, who have been suffering a huge loss due to the yellow leaf disease, said Ramesh Hegde, Shivamogga district president of Areca Growers’ Association.

At a press conference in Shivamogga on Friday, Mr. Hegde said Union Home Minister Amit Shah during his election campaign in 2018, when he was national president of the BJP, had said that the Centre would set up a research centre for arecanut in Shivamogga. So far, the assurance had not been fulfilled.

“Mr. Amit Shah is coming to Bhadravati on Saturday. He should admit to his failure to set up the centre as he had assured years ago”, he said.

